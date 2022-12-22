Marilyn Cooke

Marilyn (Lyn) Martin Cooke, age 89, passed away peacefully in Golden, Colo., on Dec. 13, 2022.
Lyn was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Clifton Cooke; her parents; and her brothers, Joseph and Robert Martin, of London, Ohio.
Lyn is survived by her son, Douglas Cooke, of Glastonbury, Conn., his wife, Marjorie, children, Christopher and fiance, Lauren, Alyson and Connor; and her daughter, Jennifer Thompson, husband Ross, and children, Jacqueline and Clifton. She has two great-grand children from her granddaughter, Alyson: Grayson and Savannah Corriveau. She is also survived by her brother, William Martin, of Eagle River, Alaska.
Born on Aug. 21, 1933, in London, Ohio, daughter of Joseph Martin and Miriam Hornbeck, Lyn attended London High School and Denison University before meeting her future husband, Clif, while working at Pan Am Airlines. They lived in Los Angeles and Saudi Arabia in the 1960’s before settling in Stamford and Darien, Conn., for more than 30 years, and then retired to Walpole in 2000. In 2018, Lyn moved to Golden, Colo., to be with her daughter’s family.
Lyn was a real estate professional for more than 30 years, most recently with Kelly Associates in Darien, Conn., until her retirement in 2000.
Lyn’s passions were gardening, playing tennis, traveling the world with her husband, entertaining and being active in the lives of her children and their families.
A private burial at the family plot in Danvers, Mass., is being planned and a memorial service will be held at a later date.