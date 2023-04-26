The family of Marilyn Blood is sad to share that Marilyn passed away on April 20, 2023.
Marilyn was the daughter of Herbert and Ruth (Gibson) Werden. She was born and raised in Hillsborough and graduated from Hillsborough High School. As a skilled secretary, Marilyn was employed for many years at American Guernsey Cattle Club and New Hampshire Ball Bearing in Peterborough. Her most fulfilling role was secretary for J.A. Wright & Company in Keene for 21 years until her retirement in 1987.
Marilyn was a longtime member of the North American Family Campers Association and a charter member of Monadnock Camping Chapter No. 66. She also enjoyed country music, reading and spending time with extended family. Marilyn spent her last five years at Langdon Place, receiving excellent care and making good friends.
Marilyn is survived by her niece, Joanne Carroll (John), of Haverhill, Mass.; her niece, Virginia Michaels, of Fairhope, Ala.; her grandniece, Missy Barrett (Kevin), of Wakefield, Mass.; her grandniece, Melanie Smith (Eric), of Haverhill, Mass.; two great-grandnieces, four great-grandnephews, three stepsons, three stepdaughters and two half-brothers; her sister-in-law, Shirley Metivier; and her sister-in-law, Evelyn Tebo.
Marilyn was predeceased by her son, Richard Mason; her sister, Barbara Jensen; her niecem, Carla Statham; two great-grandnephews; her husband, Leon J. Mason, in 1976; her husband, Alvin R. Lancey, in 1982; and her husband, Richard P. Blood, in 2002.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Marilyn’s life on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at noon at the Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene. A burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery Extension in Marlborough.
In place of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446 (www.MonadnockHumaneSociety.org).
