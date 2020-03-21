Marilyn Baker
Marilyn Baker, 86, a lifelong Winchester resident, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in the comfort of her home.
Marilyn was born to the late Lucille (Drugg) and Kendall Baker on May 4, 1933, in Keene. She attended Winchester public schools and graduated from Thayer High School in 1951.
Marilyn was a credit analyst for Timken Super Precision for 36 years until her retirement in 2003.
Despite a childhood accident that left Marilyn partially disabled, she remained active for most of her life until eye disease (glaucoma) began to interfere and she found herself dependent on others to get around. Prior to this she had been an avid reader. And she freely volunteered her time to the Winchester Elementary School, the ELMCC, Harborside Healthcare and as a Trustee of the Conant Library.
One might say Marilyn was a “social butterfly.” She loved doing fun things, from bingo to bowling, treasure hunting at auctions and secondhand shops, puzzles and card games, to music and dancing. She was festive and neighborly and truly enjoyed birthdays and holidays. It seemed that when she was having fun she could become a bit flirtatious. If it was fun, it was for her. Yet, even though possessed with such a fun, loving spirit, the somber holiday of Memorial Day was most important to her — observing the town parade and bringing flowers to the cemetery were musts.
She enjoyed being with family and friends and, as a true “Townie,” she could be found with them at most all town events. Her community involvement was widespread as she was a member of several local organizations: The Winchester Historical Society, The Winchester Theater Group, The Winchester Women’s Club and Camp Anita and the Traveling Lights.
Marilyn was well ahead of the times. Feminism was sitting on the bed with its feet on the floor when Marilyn was dressed and at work. She was a proud, independent and stylish woman, always confident in herself and her abilities. She proudly supported many public service organizations, such as the Disabled American Veterans, National Federation for the Blind, Monadnock Humane Society and Habitat for Humanity.
Marilyn is survived by her children: Bruce E. Baker and his wife, Madonna, of Winchester; and Tammy Baker Poole of Ashuelot. She leaves behind six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, in addition to many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her brother, Kendall Baker, and her sister, Charlotte (Baker) Downey. Marilyn recently lost her oldest grandson, Timothy Schill, who passed on Jan. 7, 2020.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Winchester. Flowers will be gladly accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Marilyn Baker to The Winchester Historical Society, P.O. Box 64, Winchester NH 03470. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
