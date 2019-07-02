Marilyn A. Medina
Marilyn A. (Maack) Medina, 86, of Winchester died on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. She passed peacefully while sleeping after a period of declining health.
Marilyn was born the daughter of the late Marion (Eastman) and Harry Maack on Sept. 12, 1932, in Natick, Mass. She was educated in Massachusetts where she graduated from Somerville High School class of 1950. Later in life Marilyn went back to school and graduated from Norwich College with a Bachelor of Arts degree, class of 1984.
On Dec. 29, 1963, she exchanged vows with Jose I. “Joe” Medina in a simple service in Troy. Sadly, Joe passed on Sept. 16, 2013, after almost 50 years of marriage.
She worked as a self-employed alcohol and substance abuse counselor for 28 years before retiring in 2010. Prior she had worked in similar roles for Beach Hill Hospital in Dublin, In Style Services in Winchester for 20 years and the Brattleboro Retreat for six years.
Marilyn is survived by her brother, Harry “Tommy” Maack of Hooksett. In addition, she leaves cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is pre-deceased by her sister, Harriet J. Copley, in 2010.
In keeping with Marilyn’s wishes there are no calling hours. A private burial for both Marilyn and Joe will be held later.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
