Marilyn A. Howland, 87, of Keene, passed away peacefully after a brief illness at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center on May 4, 2022.
She was born in Jersey City, N.J., on July 9, 1934, the only daughter of George and Josephine (Donovan) Crosson.
She was predeceased by her five brothers: Francis, George, Donald, Stephen and Hugh.
She was raised in New Jersey and spent some time as a teacher in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, and Bergen County, New Jersey. When she settled in Walpole in the early 1980s she worked as a bookkeeper for Legasse Advertising and then started her own computer accounting business which led to a full-time position at Fall Mountain Furniture in Keene. She was also the town clerk for the town of Marlow.
Marilyn was a loving mother and devoted wife. She shared a passion for antiquing with her late husband, Horace T. Howland, and was always up for a road trip adventure. Marilyn was an avid reader and a fan of tennis and PGA golf.
Marilyn is survived by her son, James (Tad) Howland; her daughter, Susan Schroder; her daughter-in-law, Kathleen (Cassie) Kelley; her granddaughters, Caitlin and Emma Howland; her sisters-in-law, Arlene and Linda Crosson; as well as eight nieces and nephews, 11 great-nieces and nephews, and a set of grand-twin boys.
Memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Jellison Funeral Home, 25 Concord St., Peterborough. Burial will be private in the family plot in New Rochelle, N.Y.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.