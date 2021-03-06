Marie Theresa (DeMarzo) Wilson, 93, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2021.
She was born in Newark, N.J., on Oct. 14, 1927, the daughter of Michael and Helen (Bosogno) DeMarzo.
She grew up and attended schools in Newark, N.J. She moved to New Hampshire in 1959 and had worked at stores in Keene, including Woolworth’s Department Store, The Bell Shop, Bank Village Sportswear and Bradlees Department Store, until her retirement. She was an avid New York Yankees fan.
She is survived by her son, Jarrett R. McWilliams, of Keene; a brother, John DeMarzo, of Warren, N.J.; and a sister, Joan Barna, of Belmont, N.J.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. Social distancing and masks are required. Private graveside services will be held at a later date. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the American Heart Association, 2 Wall St., Manchester NH 03101.
