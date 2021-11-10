Marie Sawyer Hartmann

Marie Sawyer “Moe” (Hartwell) Hartmann, age 84, passed peacefully Nov. 2, 2021.
She was a graduate of Vilas High School. She grew up in Marlow. She enjoyed doing crafts and crossword puzzles. She was a successful Dutch Maid sales lady. She was a published writer: her writings included The Peerless Insurance Company newsletter, The Sunapee Magazine, articles for Yankee Magazine and the newsletter for the Charlestown Senior Center. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Charlestown Senior Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Hartman. Survivors include one son, Dean (Kimberly) Hartwell; two daughters, Diane Hartwell and Lori (Peter) Makay; and one grandson, Zachary Richardson.
The Hartmann family: Joseph Hartmann III, Lorraine Clenete, Michael Hartmann, Kathryn Ossandon, Mary Hartmann, Ruthann Hartmann and Walter Hartmann.
There will be a Celebration of Life service on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Odd Fellows Hall in Marlow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.