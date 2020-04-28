Marie Renee Gilman
(Dec. 6, 1919 — April 15, 2020)
We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Marie during her 100 years, among them: “Those who say money can’t buy you happiness are not shopping in the right stores.” We found that scribbled on a slip of paper in her apartment. For anyone who truly knows Marie, this wasn’t a surprise and would probably make you giggle.
Marie Gilman was a fashion legend whose primary hobby in life was shopping — and she did it very well.
Marie was born in Laconia, where she met the love of her life, Nelson Gilman. The two wed in 1937, where Marie demonstrated her unforgettable sense of fashion wearing a red velvet dress. Their love story spanned 67 years until Nelson passed in 2004.
Marie prided herself on her strong bond with Nelson and was truly devoted to him, speaking of him daily long after he was in heaven. The two had two children, who they raised in Worcester, Mass.: Pamela M. Sikorski, who currently resides in Worcester; and James Gilman, who passed away less than a year ago.
For the second part of their lives, Marie and Nelson lived in Jaffrey. There, Marie truly enjoyed decorating her beautiful home and the peacefulness that came with living in the woods among nature. Seldomly seen without a hat, Marie also enjoyed her famous shopping trips to town, the couples’ many animals and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her daughter, Pamela, Marie is survived by a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren. They include: Adam Sikorski; Brandi Sikorski and her daughter, Abby; Amy Banek and her children Baylee, Bret and Bree; Lisa Gilman; Mia Gilman; Buster Gilman; Lauren Gilman; Alan Gilman and his daughter, Sara, and her children Sadey and Lila. She also was predeceased by two other grandsons: Charlie Gilman and Bret Sikorski.
Marie was thrilled to have the majority of her family together for her 100th birthday just a few months ago. On this special day, she noted how grateful she was to have lived such a long and full life filled with many blessings. It was a special day where everyone had an opportunity to show her how much she meant to them.
Marie’s family will celebrate her life in a burial ceremony later in the year when social distancing rules have been lifted. Until then, may you rest in peace Nana G. Your husband is waiting for you.
To share memories, photographs or condolences with Marie’s family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
