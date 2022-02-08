Maria Ioannou

Maria (Tingas) Ioannou, 88, passed away peacefully in her home in Walpole on Feb. 5, 2022.
Maria was born in Kryopigi, Karditsas, Greece on Aug. 15, 1933, the daughter of Panteleimon and Efstathia Tingas. Growing up in a very poor family in Greece, Maria worked very hard on her family’s farm, as well as other local farms, from a young age. Being the eldest daughter in the family, she was also always taking care of her six siblings and doing the household chores.
Maria married George Ioannou in 1956. In 1970, the couple decided to move to the United States in search of a better life for their family. They moved to Keene, where Maria worked at Douglas Cuddle Toys and several restaurants in Keene while also taking care of their three children. During her working years and into her retirement she also helped at her daughter’s and son-in-law’s restaurant in Walpole. In 2015, George and Maria relocated to Walpole to be closer to their daughter, who took great pride in caretaking for them. The bond she had with her daughter was an incredibly special one.
Maria was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Keene for 52 years. She helped in baking the prosforo bread and often sewed the robes for the altar boys as well as tablecloths for the altar and cloths for the Eucharist Chalice. She attended church regularly and was often found saying her prayers at any time of the day and lighting her candles at home by her icons.
Maria enjoyed many hobbies, including gardening, needlepoint, sewing, decorating her home, traveling, shopping trips and had an absolute love of cooking. Her homemade phyllo for pita was loved by all. A day did not go by where she did not get outside for her daily walk. However, what she loved most was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and always had the door open for friends to stop by for coffee and cookies. In the last few years, she could be found cheering on her great-grandchildren at their sporting events and attending their concerts as they brought her great joy and she cared for them deeply.
Survivors include her daughter, Lambrini, and her husband, Elias, of Walpole; her sons: Fokion of Keene; and Kosta and his wife, Kimberly, of Keene; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, one sister, one brother, and several nephews and nieces in Greece.
Maria was predeceased by her husband, George; one sister and three brothers.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. in St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 70 West St., Keene. Burial will follow in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is entrusted with Mrs. Ioannou’s services. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.