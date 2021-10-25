Maria D. Pinto Eufemia, of Keene, passed away at the Cheshire Medical Center Dartmouth-Hitchcock Keene on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, after a courageous two-year battle with cancer.
Her parents, Carmen Aguirre Varela and Guido Pinto Antelo, welcomed their daughter into the world on Jan. 11, 1960, in La Paz, Bolivia, South America. She grew up in La Paz, where she obtained her high school degree.
While in school she was an outstanding, skillful and creative manual worker. She twice won a municipal prize for young art creators, as a painter and handicrafter. Her talent and her love of arts, crafts, designing, origami, paper crafts and sewing continued throughout her life.
Maria also worked in the health care field for more than 20 years at several local nursing homes, first in the activities department, where she would entertain the residents with various crafts, games and movies. Soon after, she studied for and acquired her nursing assistant license and worked full time as an LNA at Keene Center Genesis for more than 15 years. Maria was a dedicated and compassionate aide, well-liked by both the residents and her coworkers.
Her other hobbies and interests included cooking, reading, walking, swimming and camping. Those who knew Maria will remember her beautiful smile and wonderful sense of humor.
Maria was also a loving and devoted wife of over 25 years to her loving husband, Patrick Eufemia, of Keene, whom she met while living and working in Queens, N.Y. She is also survived by her brothers, Guido Pinto, Jorge Pinto and Victor Pinto, all of Miami and La Paz; a nephew, Sebastian Pinto, of Miami and La Paz; as well other nieces and nephews in Bolivia.
A celebration of Maria’s life and visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. All those in attendance are required to wear facemasks.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Maria’s memory to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center at Kingsbury Pavilion, 580 Court St., Keene NH 03431.
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
