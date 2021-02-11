Marguerite Deming Roberts was born Nov. 6, 1927, to Arthur Wallace Deming and Christine Wheeler Deming, and she died Feb. 10, 2021.
She grew up in Whitingham, Vt., and graduated from Whitingham High School. She then graduated from Fisher Business School in Boston and worked for the Singer Sewing Machine Company. In 1947, she married her husband of 73 years, William Edward Roberts. They settled in Hinsdale in 1956.
Marguerite was a devoted and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. She enjoyed sewing and quilting, gardening, reading, and most of all she created a home with lots of love and family gatherings.
Marguerite was the treasurer and a trustee of the Hinsdale Library; she was a supporter and the treasurer of the Hinsdale Historical Society; and she was a member, Sunday School Superintendent, clerk and treasurer of the First Congregational Church of Hinsdale. For about 20 years, Marguerite was the secretary at the Hinsdale Elementary School. She always found good qualities in everyone she met or knew. It takes a remarkable person to see the good in others — Marguerite was a remarkable person. In 2006, the Hinsdale Board of Selectmen dedicated the Town Report to Marguerite, along with her husband, Bill, for “their many years of dedication to the town.”
Surviving Marguerite are her husband, William; her son, Kenneth (Natalee); and her daughters, Susan and Martha. Their son, Raymond, died in 1990; and their daughter, Joyce, died in 2012. Marguerite’s brother, Robert, died in his youth; and her dear sister, Lois, predeceased her in 2013. Additional survivors of Marguerite are her grandchildren: Rachel Sooter (Josh Joy); Kailin Kroetz (Jon Cook); Stacia Kroetz; Troy Sooter; and Jennifer Roberts (Ted Keating); and her great-grandchildren: Kiera, Avery and Sawyer. Marguerite will also be missed by nieces, nephews, and friends, including those of the Congregational Church and Hinsdale community lunches.
There will be a memorial service at a later date when we can gather together safely. If you would like to send a memorial contribution, and in lieu of flowers, please support the Hinsdale Historical Society, 609 Brattleboro Road, Hinsdale NH 03451; or a charity of your choice.
