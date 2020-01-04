Margritt Richter
Margritt (Witzack) Richter, 93, of Spofford, passed away peacefully on Jan. 2, 2020, after spending her final days surrounded by close family and friends, listening to the Vienna New Year’s Day concert.
She was born on Aug. 31, 1926, in Hoya-Weser, Germany, the daughter of Franz and Margareta (Plumme) Witzack. Margritt attended school in Hoya-Weser and graduated from trade school, studying office management and bookkeeping. While in school and after graduation, she was a competitive rower on the Weser River in Lower Saxony, Germany, where she also participated in track and field and played team handball.
On Christmas Eve of 1949, Margritt left her home in Germany and embarked on a two week trip by ship to settle in the United States.
Margritt married Siegfried Richter Sr. on Oct. 26, 1963. Their first date was dancing the night away in the base lodge at Stratton Mountain. Together they enjoyed many years of traveling to Maine and abroad. A favorite pastime was dancing at German and Austrian festivals with family and friends.
Margritt was a founding member of Hospice of the Monadnock Region, now HCS, alongside others including Mary Alther and Barbara Jones. This was one of her finest accomplishments and one much appreciated by all who have benefited from the service and her kindness. Her spirit and commitment to helping others will live on in all who continue her work.
Margritt was an athletic woman who both taught and participated in classes at the Keene Family YMCA, where she worked at the front desk up until her retirement. Prior to working at the YMCA, she worked as the office manager and bookkeeper at several small businesses in Keene, Brattleboro and Putney, Vt., while managing her family’s apartment rental business. Many of her tenants were treated like family and became lifelong friends. She found pleasure in caring for her flower gardens, gathering with friends, and baking for others. She will be fondly remembered for her delicious pies and pastries. Her many stories of survival, compassion and care for others in Germany during World War II are an inspiration to all who have had the honor of knowing Margritt over the years.
Margritt will be dearly missed by: her husband of 56 years, Siegfried Richter Sr. of Spofford; sons: Frank Richter and his wife, Barbara, of Keene; and Siegfried Richter Jr. and Lena Richter of Cedar Knolls, N.J.; and five grandchildren: Ingrid Richter, Nicholas Richter, Jacqueline Richter, Ivan Richter and Vladislav Richter.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Margritt Richter’s name to Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431 (www.HCSServices.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To share a memory of Margritt or express condolences, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene, on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. to celebrate Margritt’s life.
