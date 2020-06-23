Margot Louise Parker
Margot Louise “Midge” Parker (Hooper, Wetherbe, Rapisarda) died on June 9, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family after a short and courageous battle with cancer.
Margot was born March 19, 1946, in Keene, to Mildred (Kellogg) and William D Hooper. She married Stuart Wetherbe in 1972 and had two wonderful sons, Kristopher (Sarah) and Timothy (Tamara). She is predeceased by her mother; her brothers, Tim and Dana Hooper; and her husband’s’: Ernie Rapisarda and Norman Parker. She is survived by her father; her sister, Diane (Storer) Ware; sons; and granddaughters, Caitlyn and Ashley, who were the lights of her life. Survivors also include nephews: Brian (Kristen) Hooper; Zach (Lyndsay) Ware; and Evan Ware; and grandnephews: Ira Ware and Brady Hooper.
Margot loved being called “Nana,” spending countless hours enjoying the outdoors, fishing, hunting, gardening vegetables and perennials. She enjoyed her decades-long profession as a cosmetologist and loved her wonderful clients. She was forever grateful for the rich experiences of her life.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to: Trinitarian Congregational Church; Pioneer Valley Hospice and Palliative Care; or the charity of your choice.
