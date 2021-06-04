Margot Hooper “Midge” (Wetherbe) Parker requested that friends and family gather to remember her life on Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the backyard of her childhood home at 1156 Roxbury Road.
