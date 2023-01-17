Margaret Switzer

It is with profound sadness that the family of Margaret Clara (Haizmann) Switzer, of Dublin, announces her passing. She died peacefully at home on Jan. 3, 2023.
Margaret was born on Feb. 20, 1945, to Fritz and Helen Haizmann in Chicago. She graduated from Arlington Heights High School in 1962 and received her nursing degree from Wesley Memorial in 1965.
She met Paul Edward Switzer, a medical student at Northwestern University, and they were married on Dec. 3, 1966.
Early in her career, Marge was an accomplished surgical nurse at Children’s Memorial Hospital in Chicago. Later, she ran her husband’s medical practice, served as Medicare Coordinator at Monadnock Community Hospital, was active in the Dublin Community Foundation, sheltered and tutored victims of domestic violence and served as Board Chair of The Place-To-Go. A committed environmentalist, she co-founded Eco-Options, a retail business offering environmentally friendly products, and helped create the Robert and Patricia Switzer Foundation, a community of more than 700 environmental problem-solvers.
She had a sparkle in her eye, a deep well of resourcefulness, a warmth that made people feel seen, empathy for the underdog, and was a source of comfort to all who knew her.
She was unfussy and frugal, and her favorite trips often included animals but lacked electricity or running water. Her adventurous spirit led her to the isolated San Blas Islands; a solo trip to Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi where she visited Jane Goodall’s Gombe and the Virunga mountain gorillas; pack trips in the Wyoming backcountry; and backpacking all over Greece.
She loved 1,000-piece puzzles, spoiling her dogs, The Beatles, being right, The Big Bang Theory sitcom, her tennis friends, documentaries, kayaking, National Geographic, dancing, Anderson Cooper and her solitude in the shadow of Mount Monadnock.
Most of all, she loved and was loved by her family deeply and unconditionally. Her children and their spouses — Peter and Pam Switzer of Marlborough, Shawna and John Saaty of Arlington, Va., and Thuy and Phuong Nguyen of Houston — cannot imagine a world without her. She took extreme pride in her grandchildren, Wyatt, Josie and Abbie Switzer, and Emma and Nina Saaty, who lovingly called her “Gibby.” She will be missed dearly by her sister, Laurie Ippoliti, of Inverness, Ill.; her former husband, Paul Switzer, of New Bern, N.C.; and a warm circle of incredible friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who are able consider donating to The Dolphin Research Center (https://dolphins.org), The Jane Goodall Institute (https://janegoodall.org), or the Dublin Community Foundation (dublincommunityfoundation@gmail.com).
Her family is planning a celebration of her life this coming summer. Details will be announced at a later date.
