Margaret S. Gurney, of Dublin, died peacefully on Thursday, April 28, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Margaret was born in New York City on Aug. 19, 1953. She was the daughter of Samuel Curtis Fisher and Aline Stump Fisher Cook. Following Samuel’s death, Aline married Charles T. Cook, who became Margaret’s stepfather.
She is survived by her husband, Bill; her sons, Henry and Charlie, and their wives, Julia and Sarah; as well as her siblings, Tracy Wagoner and J. Yancey Brame; and many nieces and nephews.
Margaret attended Chapin School in New York City and The Masters School at Dobbs Ferry, N.Y. She was a member of the first class of women to attend Kenyon College, and graduated from Keene State College with a degree in journalism. Over the years, she worked as an editor for several publications, including Byte Magazine and SETIQuest. Margaret served as editor of the Dublin Advocate for 10 years and volunteered her services to many local non-profit organizations such as the Dublin Community Church and Brantwood Camp.
Margaret’s true passions were yoga and gardening. In 2010, she completed yoga teacher certification at Kripalu in Stockbridge, Mass. She practiced and taught yoga for many years and was part of a strong local community of yoga enthusiasts. Margaret could often be found working in her ever-evolving garden and happily sharing her creativity with friends and family.
A memorial service is scheduled at the Dublin Community Church on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, her friends may make a donation to the Dublin Community Church, Brantwood Camp, Community Volunteer Transportation Company (CVTC) or a charity of their choice.
