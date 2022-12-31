Margaret M. “Peggy” Wheeler, 86, a longtime resident of Sullivan, passed away on Dec. 12, 2022, at Keene Center Genesis following a period of declining health.
Peggy was welcomed into this world on Feb. 17, 1936, in East Dover, Vt., daughter of the late Everett and Vivian (Buffum) Cannon. She was raised in Halifax, Vt., where she attended area schools prior to moving to Sullivan, where she lived for most of the remainder of her life.
Peggy had zest for life! She enjoyed singing and dancing as well as playing the guitar and harmonica. She loved to go on motorcycle rides on the back of her husband Jesse’s Harley. She would often go hunting with him and liked to hit the trails on her own snowmobile. She was a wiz in the kitchen and a hardworking around the home from milking the cows, tending to the crops and chopping and stacking wood. For a time, she was the neighborhood Avon lady and made home visits to her customers.
Peggy will be greatly missed by her son, Jesse O. Wheeler Jr., of Sullivan; her granddaughter, Mykayla Stillwell, and her husband, Dominic, of Rutland, Vt.; four nieces; her dear friends, Dawn Broussard and Jim Fontaine, both of Sullivan; and Eddie Broussard of Keene; and several extended family members.
In addition to her parents, her husband of 66 years, Jesse O. Wheeler Sr., and her daughter, Carolyn Wheeler, predeceased her.
A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Sullivan Center Cemetery in Sullivan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to be made in Margaret M. Wheeler’s name to the Sullivan Congregational Church, P.O. Box 63, Sullivan NH 03445.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences to the Wheeler family or share a memory of Peggy, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.