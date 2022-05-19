Margaret M. Perry, 75, of Upper Meadows Road, Rockingham, Vt., died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born July 20, 1946, in Concord, the daughter of Royal and Margaret (Pickard) McGirr. She attended schools in Keene and graduated from Keene High School. She attained her bachelor of arts at Windham College in 1978 and her Master of Human Service Administration from Antioch University in 1981. She was the administrator at McGirr’s Nursing Home from 1971 to 2012 and Hill House Daycare Center from 1986 to 2021.
Margaret’s love for family and children began early in her life and was part of her being. Her greatest joy was spending time with them playing Scrabble, frosting Christmas cookies or just sitting around the table chatting.
Margaret was active in her community as a school board member for many years on the Rockingham School Board and the Bellows Falls Union High School Board. Margaret received the Outstanding Administrator of the Year award from the Vermont Health Care Association in 2002. She also enjoyed gardening, walking on Hampton Beach, rescuing dogs, horses, and donkeys, reading and traveling.
Margaret is survived by three daughters, Theresa Perry, Melissa Matthews, and Bethany Perry-Ives (Leslie); one son, Douglas Perry (Betsy); her grandchildren: Scott Martin (Brittany), Kaija Martin, Courtney Lambert (Mark), Emily Perry, Spencer Matthews, Jason Perry-Ives, Shane Perry-Ives, Emersen Perry-Ives, Jasmine Perry-Ives, Erin Perry-Ives, Zoey Perry and Rory Perry; and her great-grandchildren, Jaxson Ruggiero and Cora Martin. She was predeceased by her parents; her partner, Glen Gibson; and her grandson, Ethan Matthews.
There will be a service July 14, 2022, at the Rockingham Hill Farm, Rockingham, Vt.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Margaret’s memory to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation (www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/) or the Save Your Ass Long Ear Rescue (www.saveyourassrescue.org/donate.html).
