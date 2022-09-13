Margaret M. Liberge, 58, of Amesbury, Mass., passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, after a 10-year battle with ALS.
Born in Lynn, Mass., to the late John and Ellen (Chiaradonna) Liberge, Margaret was a graduate of Lynn English with the class of 1982. Throughout her life Margaret lived in Lynn, Mass., Brattleboro, Swanzey and, most recently, Amesbury, Mass.
Prior to her ALS diagnosis Margaret worked for several companies — New Hope / New Horizons as a PCA for disabled people, a store manager for National Car Rental, a store manager for Rent-A-Center and most recently as a nanny. She also played in the Keene Women’s Softball League for many years.
Margaret loved and lived for her two granddaughters. She touched everyone’s heart with her warm personality and big smile. She loved shopping, gardening and spending time with her family and friends, making memories and laughing. Margaret loved being a nanny and spending time with the kids and family that she worked with. Her favorite color was purple and she enjoyed collecting elephants.
Margaret is survived by her partner of 32 years, Marcia Lehto, of Amesbury, Mass.; her son, Joshua Grover, and his wife, Valerie, of Amesbury, Mass.; her grandchildren, Jaylynn and Addison Grover; her sister, Josephine Tufo, of Hudson, Mass.; her brother, Charles Liberge, and his wife, Ann, of Lynn, Mass.; her sister, Maria Collin, and her husband, Phil, of Salisbury, Mass.; her sister, Ellen Hewitt, and her late husband, David, of Barrington; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents; and her brothers, John Jr. and Dennis Liberge Sr.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Route 129), Lynn, Mass. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret’s name can be made to the ALS Association at www.ALS.org. Visit an online guestbook at www.Solimine.com.