Margaret M. Berg

Margaret M. “Peggy” Berg died Aug. 31, 2021, at home, surrounded by her family.
Peggy was born on June 2, 1930, in Brighton, Mass., to John and Matilda Cawthron. She grew up in the city of Lynn, Mass., where she met and married her husband of 70 years, Richard J. Berg, on March 24, 1951.
Peggy is survived by her husband, Richard; her sister, Rena Doherty; her brother, David Cawthron; predeceased by her brother, John Cawthron Jr.; and their children: Rachelle Mintz, Donna Candelieri, John Berg, James Berg, Janice Berg, Eric Berg and Kristin Berg, and their spouses. Peggy was a grandmother to 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
While raising her family, she was very active in the Methodist Church, Girl Scouts, and Camp Fire Girls. Later in life during their retirement, she did mission work in Puerto Rico, building a nursing home, and recovery from Hurricane Katrina in Louisiana. Peggy was always easy to get along with by anyone she encountered, with a cheerful smile and loving heart. She will be greatly missed by all of her family, friends and church community.
Services will be held Sept. 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Cathedral of The Pines, 10 Hale Hill Road, Rindge. All those in attendance are required to wear facemasks. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Peggy’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org). To express condolences or to share a memory of Peggy, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
