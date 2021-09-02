Margaret M. “Peggy” (Cawthron) Berg, 91, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away at her home in Keene on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, surrounded by her family. A complete obituary notice and funeral arrangements will be published at a later date by the Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene.
