Margaret L. “Peggy” (Angier) Rouleau, 71, of Troy, passed away on Dec. 6, 2020. She passed peacefully in the comfort of her home with the love of family near after a brief period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
