Margaret L. “Peg” (Angier) Rouleau, 71, a longtime resident of Troy and formerly of Fitzwilliam, died on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. She passed peacefully in the comfort of her home with the love of family near.
Margaret was born the daughter of the late Emeline (Floria) and Wallace Angier on March 19, 1949, in Fitzwilliam. She was educated locally and graduated from Monadnock Regional High School with the class of 1967. She went on in her studies and attended Keene Beauty Academy, studying cosmetology and hairdressing.
On Dec. 22, 1968, she exchanged vows with Douglas “Doug” A. Rouleau at the Immaculate Conception Church in Troy. They were married with family and friends in attendance and have been married for almost 52 years.
She worked as a special education paraprofessional for the Troy school system for 25 years prior to her retirement in 2014.
Peg enjoyed many things: she loved to sew, watch the birds and ride bikes. Time was spent traveling the New England region, with many trips to the beaches in Maine. She also gave back to her community by being a trustee for the Troy Library and she was a supervisor of the Town of Troy checklist for voting.
Mrs. Rouleau is survived by her husband, Douglas Rouleau, of Troy; her daughter, Jennifer Day, and her husband, Nathan, of Swanzey; her son, Jeffrey Rouleau, of Troy, Vt.; two granddaughters, Mackenzie and Madison Day; her siblings, Donna Welch and Frank Angier; two sisters-in-law, Judith Shattler of Troy, and Pam Lang of Troy; and Peg’s dear friends: Linda, Rose and Pat. In addition, she is survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In keeping with Peg’s wishes there are no calling hours. A public burial will take place in the spring in the family lot at Mountain View Cemetery, Main Street (Route 12), Troy. Donations can be made in memory of Margaret L. Rouleau to: Hospice and Community Services, 312 Marlboro St., Keene NH 03431. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.