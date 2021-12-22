Margaret J. Hale

Margaret J. “Maggie” Hale (Maggie Hale), born as Margaret J. Gates to Ray and Elizabeth (Hadley) Gates on July 6, 1938, passed away peacefully at home in Kansas with some of her family on Dec. 13, 2021.
Maggie was raised on her small family farm in Keene with her three brothers and two sisters. She attended Keene High School, graduating in 1956. Maggie was best known for her love of the Monadnock Regional High School Community. She worked at MRHS from 1984, retiring in 2004. She loved to attend all school functions, musicals, plays and sporting events. You could usually find her watching her kids, grandkids and friends play sports or participate in other extracurricular activities. You could always bet that you’d find Maggie sitting in the stands or in the audience with a smile on her face.
Maggie is survived by her four children, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, as well as many other extended family members and friends. Maggie touched the hearts of many people and will truly be missed by all.
