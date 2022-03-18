Margaret Genevieve Cerri, age 85, died peacefully in her home with her husband and daughter at her side on Feb. 8, 2022, after a valiant battle against cancer.
Peggy was born June 7, 1937, in Keene, to William and Mildred Lindsey. Peggy is survived by her brother, William Lindsey; her husband, Stephen; two children, Kim and Doug; and a granddaughter, Stella.
Peggy enjoyed an active life. Through the auspices of Green Mountain College, she attended the Syracuse University College of Fine Arts, where she studied fashion design arts. Following graduation, she left for New York City and worked in the fashion industry for Vogue Magazine. It was at this point her academic skills awakened her native talent for design, color and style in a way that influenced and informed most of her decisions in this realm. Whether it was designing a dress, making it or wearing it, she could do it all with style and grace.
Then the fun began. She met Steve in 1962, they married and seamlessly she shifted her focus from her own career to that of starting and raising a family. Her unwavering support of all of Steve’s career decisions provided a platform for visiting most major countries around the world. Along this continuum of travel and change she located, purchased and remodeled all their homes, each characterized by the bright colors she so enjoyed as she transformed each to a warm inviting home.
Throughout 60 years of marriage she provided a consistent and powerful blend of wisdom, courage, candor, love and support to all of us. These traits defined her behavior to the very end while, at the same time, setting standards we all leaned on throughout these years.
The very way she chose to confront her illness was of and by itself a profile in courage. Her passions were her family, dogs, photography and art. In her later years she would spend hours sharing her knowledge with her granddaughter, Stella. She was a role model for all of us, young and old. Her generous heart and caring demeanor will be missed. We must now begin to fill the space she leaves behind with the special memories she created with each of us throughout her journey.
In lieu of flowers or condolence cards, you can make a charitable donation to Helen Woodward Animal Center. Please contact Renee Resko at 858-756-4117, extension 347, or reneer@animalcenter.org.
