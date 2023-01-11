Margaret E. Lavigne

Margaret E, “Peggy” Lavigne, 86, of Derry, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Elliot Hospital in Manchester after a brief period of declining health.
She was born on March 16, 1936, in Keene, the daughter of the late Ronald and Pearl (Lorando) Seaver. Peggy graduated from Keene High School and New Hampshire Business School in Nashua. She has been a resident of Derry for the past 36 years.
Peggy held a variety of jobs throughout her life and often shared stories of her time as a crossing guard in Hudson. While working for Kollsman Inc. in Merrimack she met the love of her life, Gerry Lavigne, and sadly he passed shortly after they were married.
In retirement, Peggy loved to travel and always enjoyed camping with her children and grandchildren. She was an avid reader and loved crocheting. Outings with family were her favorite. She will be remembered as an excellent cook and always enjoyed making her special raisin-filled cookies and date bars for birthdays and holidays.
Family members include her daughter, Heidi Bousquet, of Derry; her sons: Jamie Boilard of Deerfield; John and his wife, Monique Boilard, of Hudson; Stephen Boilard of Derry; and Leonard and his wife, Amy Boilard, of Hooksett; her 11 grandchildren: Cory Boilard, Brandy Skoog, Tiffany Lawrence, Sara Izzi, Jonelle Boilard, Vanessa Boilard, Stephen Boilard Jr., Jesse Boilard, Andrew Boilard, Nathan Boilard and Emily Boilard; and seven great-grandchildren; two sisters: Shirley Bohannan of Keene; and Cynthia and her husband, Jeff Clarke, of Kennebunkport, Maine; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Margaret was predeceased by her loving husband, Gerald Lavigne; and her grandson, Jamie Boilard Jr.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Road, Londonderry, with funeral services to follow in the funeral home. The burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, East Derry Road, East Derry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.