Margaret Beauchemin

Margaret (Peggy) Beauchemin, of Roxbury, passed away at the Antrim home of her daughter, Cheri Beauchemin, on the 23rd of February 2021. She was surrounded by her family who cared for her during a long illness.
She was born on July 12, 1940, in Woodbridge, N.J., to Ted and Marion (Cobb) Talman. Her mother later divorced and married Albert Dancause, who raised her. She grew up in Norwalk, Conn., until the family moved to New Boston, where she graduated from New Boston High School.
The Beauchemins dedicated their lives to helping children and opened their home for over 45 years to foster many children through the N.H. Foster Parent Program. Compassionate and generous, Peggy often visited elderly neighbors and was always doing for others.
Peggy is survived by her husband of 61 years, Roland Beauchemin; a son, Alden, and his wife Carol; and a daughter, Cheri, and her companion, Austin. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Reid, Cole and Elise Beauchemin; a sister, Mary-Ann, and her husband, Steven O’Neill; and a brother, Charles, and his wife, Cheryl Dancause. A son, Aaron, died in 1968.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, from noon to 4 p.m. at the French and Rising Funeral Home, 17 South Mast St., Goffstown. A graveside service will be held in the spring. For more information or to sign an online guestbook, please visit www.frenchandrising.com.
