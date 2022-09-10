Margaret B. Green

Margaret B. “Maggie” Green, 95, a resident of Keene, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, under the care of Keene Center Genesis.
She was born a daughter to the late Estella (Russell) and Frank Baker on Feb. 2, 1927, in Bennington, Vt. She was educated locally in Vermont at the Bennington High School with the class of 1945. After graduation she attended the Bennington Business College with the class of 1947.
On Dec. 15, 1945, Margaret exchanged vows with the love of her life, Ernest W. Green. They had a simple service with their family and friends surrounding them. They were happily married for the next 50 years until Ernest passed away in 1995.
While living in Bennington, Maggie worked for Benn-Mount Co. in Bennington, Vt., until she moved to Keene in 1965. She then worked for Keene National Bank and worked there for 25 years until she retired in 1993.
Margaret had many hobbies that she enjoyed such as listening to music, dancing, puzzles and working on her vegetable garden. Maggie was a very social person. She was well known at her church, Cornerstone Baptist Church. She also loved to travel whenever and whereever she could.
Mrs. Green is survived by her sister, Janet Willett, of Sterling, Va.; her daughter, Judy M. Kendall, and her husband, Donald, of Gilsum; and her grandson, Anthony Biron, of Keene.
She is now at peace with her parents, her husband, along with her two sisters, Dorothea Loveland and Jean Stone, her two brothers, Raymond Baker and Edward Baker, as well as her son who passed away in 1966 due to an accident.
A service will be held on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene, with a burial to follow at 11 a.m. at the Monadnock View Cemetery in the family lot.
Although flowers will be gladly accepted, the family has requested all donations be made to the Cornerstone Baptist Church in Margaret “Maggie” Green’s name.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH. 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).