Margaret Anne Harris
Margaret Anne Harris, 97, died peacefully at her home in Westmoreland surrounded by family.
A dedicated physician, she practiced pathology on Long Island, N.Y., into her 90s, and served as a model for her three sons, Bill, John and James, for her seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Margaret was a lifelong Democrat and an avid reader and bird watcher. She was especially grateful for the love and care she received from her daughter-in-law, Susie Harris.
She is survived by her two sisters, Marie Johnson and Betty Roberts; her three sons; her granddaughters Meade (Henry) Goodwin, Anna (Kyle) Bisson, Maggie Harris (partner Jeremy Wagner), Julia (Russell) McSweeney, and Lauren Harris; her grandsons, Will (Sasha) Harris and James Harris; and numerous nephews and nieces.
As the matriarch of the family, she will be fondly remembered and sorely missed by four generations who were fortunate to spend time in her company. A special thanks to Aylene, Alice and Anne of HHHC of Keene, Sherri and Deb of D&S Elderservices, and Bonnie Chase, whose care meant so much to her throughout her time in Westmoreland.
