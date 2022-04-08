Margaret Ann Perham, age 73, passed away April 2, 2022, at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland.
Margaret was born to John Lawlor and Dorothy Manley Lawlor on Feb. 23, 1949, in Rockingham, Vt. In Margaret’s early years she attended Walpole High School in Walpole. Margaret worked many jobs throughout her life but found the most joy in dutifully cleaning homes and taking care of her grandchildren. Margaret loved to cook for the organization Friendly Meals. One of the dishes she provided were her “Church Potatoes,” a favorite of her grandchildren, that is still requested to this day. Margaret spent her free time crocheting, enjoying a good book or masterfully completing puzzles. Her greatest enjoyment, however, came from spending time among her loving family and friends.
Margaret is predeceased by her brothers, John Lawlor and Paul Lawlor, along with her sisters, Joan Lawlor and Brenda Vigneau. Margaret is survived by her daughter, Lori Canfield, and her husband, Thomas; her son, Christopher Perham, his wife, Tammy; and her son, Brian Perham, and his wife, Carrie. Margaret is also survived by her many grandchildren: Tom, Justin, and Corey Canfield, Keith, Stephanie and Kyle Perham, along with Caleb, Kevin and Brandon Perham; and her great-grandchildren: Lilly, Hunter, Moxley and Julian Canfield, Annie, Trentin and Lyle Perham, along with Devin, Cheeney and Natalie Blodgett.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Alstead Fire Station in Alstead. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Maplewood Nursing Home Activities Fund, 201 River Road, Westmoreland NH 03467.
Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To view Margaret’s online tribute, send condolences to the family or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.