Margaret A. Warner

Margaret A. “Maggie” (Singleton) Warner, 84, a resident of West Chesterfield and formerly of Keene, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, with the love of her family by her side at Langdon Place in Keene.
She was born the daughter to the late Margaret A. (Christie) and James A. Singleton on Aug. 3, 1938, in Miami, Fla. She was educated and graduated from Miami Senior High School with the class of 1956.
Margaret was formerly employed by Laidlaw Busing Company as a driver for 25 years until she retired in 2015.
Maggie always gave so freely of her time to children and families in need. She enjoyed spending her free time going to the casino, being social with friends and family, dancing and music. One thing everyone will remember Maggie as is being the life of the party.
Ms. Warner is survived by her four children: Cindy and her husband, Fred von Recklinghausen, of West Chesterfield; Eric S. Hagstrom and his wife, Kathy, of Hendersonville, N.C.; Christie Melanson and her husband, Michael, of Winchester; and Matthew C. Warner of Winchester; her three children from combined marriage: Kathy Perez of Bowie, Md.; Joanne Santos and her husband, Manny, of West Hartford, Conn.; and Delores Warner of Coventry, Conn. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She is predeceased by her parents; her daughter, Judith P. Davis; her stepson, Donald K. Warner Jr.; her two siblings, Sonia Partlow and Patricia McClain; along with her three grandchildren, Rebecca Higgins, Brandi Davis and Nancy Davis.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene.
Although flowers will gladly be accepted, the family has requested donations be made out to the Keene Community Kitchen, 37 Mechanic St., Keene NH 03431; or the Monadnock Violence Prevention Center — Keene, 12 Court St., Suite 103, Keene NH 03431.
Services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).