A memorial mass of Christian burial for Margaret A. “Peggy” Lynch, a longtime resident of Keene, who passed away on May 18, 2020, will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Family and friends are welcome to attend and are asked to please wear face masks and to maintain the physical distancing requirements. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements.
