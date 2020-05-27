Margaret A. Lynch
Margaret A. “Peggy” Lynch, 80, a longtime resident of Keene and a current resident of Westmoreland, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon following a brief period of declining health.
Peggy was born at the Elliot Community Hospital in Keene on Sept. 10, 1939, to her parents, Margaret Ellen (Sweeney) and Robert Lester Mallat Sr. She was joined at home by three older brothers: Bob, Larry and Dick. Peggy attended Saint Joseph School in Keene and graduated from Our Lady of Monadnock Academy in Jaffrey in 1957.
Following her graduation from high school, Peggy took a position at Peerless Insurance Company as a secretary, where she met her husband, Bill Lynch. The couple married in 1961 and moved to Pittsburgh, Pa., Hartford, Conn., and Augusta, Maine, before returning to Keene in 1968.
While raising four young children, Peggy pursued her college degree in history at Keene State College. Proudly, she graduated with her bachelor of arts in 1979 and soon after graduating took a position as the assistant registrar at Keene State College, where she eventually took the position as registrar. During this time, Peggy was elected to the N.H. House of Representatives and became a leading democratic voice in the House until her departure in 1994. Her absence from an elected political position was short-lived as she served the community as a Keene city councilor for several years. She also served the community as the assistant volunteer coordinator for several years at the Cheshire Medical Center and then was an active volunteer until 2017.
Peggy was a sharp thinker, a straight talker, had a great sense of humor and loved a good laugh. She treasured time spent with family and friends and believed deeply in good governance and community involvement. Peggy lived her life with gusto and enjoyed embarking on all kinds of adventures, both big and small. She also possessed a lovely sense of occasion, celebrating life’s little triumphs with all those around her. Peggy was particularly rich in friends, many of whom she had known for decades, all of whom she treasured. She was a woman who was both tender and fierce, and the best role model her children could have hoped for.
She will be greatly missed by many, especially her children: Kelly A. Lynch of New York City; Tracey M. Lynch Clason and her husband, Spencer, of Westmoreland; James P. Lynch and his wife, Rosanne, of Frankfort, Germany; and Timothy W. Lynch of Gypsum, Colo.; four grandchildren: Inez Mendez, Keagan Lynch, Emma Clason and Seth Clason; a brother, Lawrence A. Mallat; a sister-in-law, Marie Mallat, of Keene; and many nieces and nephews. Peggy was predeceased by her former husband and lifelong friend, Bill Lynch; two brothers, Richard Mallat and Robert Mallat; and two sisters-in-law, Norma Mallat and Joan Mallat.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a mass of Christian burial and celebration of the life of Peggy will be held at a date and time to be announced when we can gather together safely. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery will take place privately with the family.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Peggy’s memory to St. Vincent de Paul, c/o Parish of the Holy Spirit, 161 Main St., Keene NH 03431; or to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446.
