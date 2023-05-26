Margaret A. Johnson, affectionately known as Margo, passed away on May 1, 2023, at the age of 103.
She was a remarkable woman who lived a life full of adventure and accomplishment. Born in Washington, D.C., to Vermont parents, Margo spent most of her school years in France, with intervals in Canada and Madrid, Spain, at the outset of the Civil War. She returned to the United States during World War II and went on to graduate from Radcliffe College.
Margo then served as a French teacher at the Wheeler School in Providence, R.I., and the Winsor School in Boston. In 1950, Margo was appointed principal of the Milton Academy Girls’ School in Milton, Mass., where she remained for 30 years. She then served as interim head of the Spence School in New York City and in the same role at Robert College in Istanbul, Turkey.
After retirement, Margo returned to her family home in Jaffrey, where she remained active in several local organizations, including the boards of the New Hampshire Humanities Council, the Amos Fortune Forum, the Dublin School and Monadnock Music. She was instrumental in organizing the Lend an Ear program in elementary schools in the region.
Throughout her life, Margo was an enthusiastic traveler and an avid reader with a strong interest in foreign affairs.
Margo is survived by her brother, Vice Admiral John D. Johnson; her sister-in-law, Patricia; nieces, a nephew, and grand-nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Kendal at Hanover, 67 Cummings Road, Hanover on June 18, 2023, and burial will be in Shelburne, Vt. Memorial gifts may be made to Kendal at Hanover or to Milton Academy.
Margo’s legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched and through her contributions to her community. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. An online guestbook can be found at rand-wilson.com.