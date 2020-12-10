Margaret Ann (Martin) Heaney passed away on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, surrounded by family.
She was born on March 7, 1933, the daughter of Clayton and Helen Swarmer Martin of 516 West Bloomfield St. in Rome, N.Y.
She was a graduate of Holy Names Academy and St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing where she graduated with a Bachelor of Nursing. Margaret was employed at Rome Murphy Memorial Hospital working in the ER, and as head nurse in the intensive care unit for over 30 years.
Margaret was married to Ronald W. Heaney for nearly 60 years. They lived at 608 West Bloomfield St. in Rome, N.Y., for most of their lives. Upon retirement, they traveled extensively in the U.S. before buying a home in Fiesta Grove in Palmetto, Fla. She was a 50-year member of the First Presbyterian Church in Rome and served as an elder deacon and trustee.
Margaret and Ron introduced their children to tent camping and it became a lifelong enjoyment for their family. She loved the outdoors and especially hiking and visiting museums as history was something she loved. Margaret and Ronald also loved to dance and would do so every chance they got.
Margaret was active in her community as a member of Beta Sigma Phi where she formed lifelong connections with the women of this group. Margaret and Ron also volunteered at the Rescue Mission and Habitat for Humanity in Rome, N.Y., as well as Horses for Handicapped in Clement, Fla.
She was predeceased by her husband, Ronald; her mother, Helen; father, Clayton; brother, Jack; and granddaughter, Emily. Margaret is survived by her four children, Brian of Woolwich, N.J., Kevin and his wife, Anna, of Spofford, Patricia and her husband, Dan, of Pierrepont Manor, N.Y., and Karen and her husband, Darin, of Chester, Vt. Margaret also had nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren with an eighth on the way.
Due to COVID-19 there will be no calling hours and there will be a private burial with family.
Donations in Margaret’s name may be sent to your local Habitat for Humanity office.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
