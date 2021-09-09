Maret Helle Ekker was born on Oct. 6, daughter of Maximillian and Herta (Holm) Late, in Tartu, Estonia. She attended Teacher’s Seminar in Tartu and later the International School of Nursing in Augsbery, Germany. Maret worked at Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough and Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. She enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling and gardening: especially growing roses. She was an avid reader who also loved classical music and ballet.
Survivors include her two daughters: Eeva Ekker and her husband, Dave Moran, of Keene; and Liisa Palance and her husband, David Palance, of Milford; and two granchildren, Katrina and Benjamin Palance. Her beloved husband, Heino, predeceased her in 2000.
Maret was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Troy and, for the last 20 years, of Grace Lutheran Church in Nashua.
There will be no visiting hours and the graveside ceremony at Mountain View Cemetery in Keene will be private. A Celebration of Victory service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 130 Spit Brook Road, Nashua on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., and all who would like to come and support the family are welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.