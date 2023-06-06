Marcia R. Robidoux

Marcia R. (MaGuire) Robidoux, 76, of Roxbury, and formerly of Keene, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023, unexpectedly but peacefully in the comfort of her home.
She was born a daughter to Berta H. (Kingston) and Forrest “Mickey” MaGuire on May 3, 1947, in Lancaster. Marcia was educated locally at Groveton High School with the class of 1963. After high school, Marica went on to earn her degree with a executive secretarial major at Burdett College in Boston, and graduated in 1967.
Fifty-one years ago, Marcia exchanged vows with the love of her life, Lawrence “Larry” H. Robidoux. They had a simple service at Beaver Street Market in Keene.
Marcia enjoyed her time working for attorney Jack Reynolds’ office in Keene as their legal secretary for 30 years until she retired in 2005.
Along with working, she enjoyed spending her time riding horses and raising chickens. Marcia had a love for animals and crocheting. Most importantly, Marcia loved to spend her free time being with her family and friends. Marcia was a longtime member of the Italian Club of Keene.
Mrs. Robidoux is survived by her husband, Larry Robidoux, of Roxbury; their children: Richard “Rick” L. Robidoux and wife, Lisa, of Swanzey; and Leith E. Robidoux and his wife, Michele, of Roxbury. She is also survived by her three siblings: Denny Maguire and his wife, Karen, of Stratford; Rick Maguire and his wife, Laura, of Huntington Beach, Calif., and Bambi Kennett-Blais and her husband, Mark, of Stratford. Along with her natural siblings she had an extended family, including Sharon, widow of Mickey, and her three children, Tim, Bret and Karry. She had her two grandchildren, Forrest L. Robidoux of Roxbury and Cole T. Robidoux of Swanzey; and her grandchildren from a combined marriage, Kalie Tremblay of Roxbury, Sammie Tremblay of Roxbury, and Jacqueline Gobin-Seymore, her husband, Seth, and her three great-grandchildren, of Fitzwilliam; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 11, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Tempesta’s Restaurant, 401 Winchester St., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Save Your Ass Long Ear Rescue, 23 Saw Mill Road, South Acworth NH 03601.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene, NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).