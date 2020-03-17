Marcia Nutting Beaumont
Marcia Nutting Beaumont, 89, of Keene, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020, at American House Assisted Living Community.
She was born in Newton, Mass., on Dec. 11, 1930, to Leslie Walker Nutting and Earl H. Nutting. After graduating from local schools, she attended Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School. She moved to Keene in 1952, and began her successful career in real estate in 1970, joining Masiello Group as their first realtor in 1974.
Throughout the years she won many sales awards and was a devoted mentor to many who joined Masiello. She had a kind heart and was thoughtful and caring to those around her. She was referred to as “The mother of all real estate.”
Marcia loved her work, and turned obstacles into triumphs. Her discipline, dedication and determination were legendary. Circumstances in her young life called upon and created deep resilience; this could be seen in everything she did. Well respected by all in the community, Marcia carried herself with a strong and gracious presence.
Marcia’s artistic roots ran deep into her ancestry, and her work as an accomplished artist appeared in store windows during Art Walk and in juried shows throughout New England.
Her cherished second home by the ocean in Maine was a haven for her, which she often shared with friends. Marcia will be missed by her son George-Henry Rawlings; as well as her grandchildren, Christopher Rawlings and his wife, Katie, and their children, Hazel and Wyatt; Samantha Brillion and her husband, Michael, and their children, Mackenzie and Sebastian. She will also be lovingly missed by many friends. Her daughters Gretchen and Rebecca Rawlings and her brother Bradley W. Nutting of Maine died earlier.
At this time a funeral gathering has been postponed to a later date to be determined. Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene is in charge of arrangements. All are welcome to leave a remembrance of Marcia on their website (www.FletcherFuneralHome.com).
The family would like to thank the staff of American House, formerly Bentley Commons, for their wonderful friendship and exceptional care throughout residency there, as well as Compassus Hospice during her final weeks.
Memorial donations can be made to the Monadnock Area Artists Association Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 864, Keene, NH 03431.
