Marcia Leversee

Marcia (Mahaffey) Leversee, 72, a longtime resident of Keene, died peacefully on Aug. 23, 2020, at her home after years of living with cancer.
Marcy was born Nov. 22, 1947, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Edward Mahaffey of Cincinnati, Ohio, and her mother, Stella Laverne (Smith) Mahaffey, of Newark, Ohio. She graduated from Granville High School, earned her bachelor of arts at Duke University, and a master’s degree in library and information science at Simmons University. She married Gordon Leversee in Durham, N.C., in 1969.
She enjoyed a career in corporate and academic libraries, most recently as Director of the Antioch University New England Library in Keene, until her retirement due to illness in 2014. She also worked at The Keene Sentinel and The Historical Society of Cheshire County.
She was dedicated to raising her two daughters and supporting their activities and schools, particularly Franklin Elementary School in Keene. Thanks to her, family life was loving and rich with experiences to both see the world and smell the roses. She was a great mom to her children and life partner to her husband and is deeply missed.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Gordon Leversee, of Keene; and her daughters: Katherine Leversee of Boston; and Anna Leversee of Oakland, Calif.
In accordance with her wishes there will be no calling hours. There will be a private celebration of her life by family and friends in the fall.
Special thanks to Marcy’s caring friends for their years of love and support. Marcy and her family have been grateful to the nurses and staff at Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services for their care during the difficult last year of Marcy’s life. Anyone wishing to honor her memory is asked to please make a donation in support of their work. Those wishing to send condolences can visit www.mykeeper.com/profile/MarciaLeversee/
