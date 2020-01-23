Marcia Hale Desrosiers
Marcia Hale (Moore) Desrosiers, 74, beloved mother, wife, sister and aunt, of Jaffrey, died peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, after a very brief but courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on Aug. 22, 1945, in Gardner, Mass., daughter of the late Raymond and Nancy (Sawyer) Moore. A graduate of Conant High School, Class of 1963, Marcia attended Keuka College and earned an associate’s degree in accounting from Bentley College. She married Wayne Desrosiers, also a Jaffrey native, in 1971, and was a claims approver at John Hancock in Boston. The couple were frequent visitors to Fenway Park to watch Marcia’s lifelong favorite team, the Boston Red Sox. In 1981, she and Wayne moved back to Jaffrey to take over her father’s Ford dealership and raise their family in the town they both so loved.
Though often perceived as a very private person, Marcia was a thoughtful, generous-hearted soul who believed in caring for others whenever and wherever she could. Included among her volunteer projects beyond classroom mother and volunteer with her girls’ school activities, Marcia drove for Meals on Wheels and the Red Cross. She was also a member/volunteer with the Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce, Friends of Recreation and the Daughters of the American Revolution. An avid bridge player, she and Wayne enjoyed many evenings with family and friends, often until the wee hours.
Marcia is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years, Wayne; daughters Carrie and Holly Desrosiers, both of Jaffrey; sister Judith Moore Goff of Jaffrey; nephew Lyman Goff and his wife, Cori, and grand-nieces Annie and Hattie Goff, of Oregon; niece Jennifer Goff of Norway; and many cousins. She will be missed by many who knew her.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 89 Main St., Jaffrey, with Rev. Wilfred Deschamps, Pastor of St. Patrick Parish, as the celebrant. A reception will follow at Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 33 River St. (Route 202), Jaffrey.
Burial will take place in the spring at St. Patrick Cemetery in Jaffrey.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 166 South River Road, Bedford, NH 03110; or to Shelter from the Storm, P.O. Box 257, Jaffrey, NH 03452.
To share memories, photographs and condolences with Marcia’s family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.