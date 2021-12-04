Marcia A. Blood, 86, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away peacefully on Dec. 1, 2021, with her granddaughter, Marcia, by her side.
She was born on July 21, 1935, in Manchester, daughter of the late Luella V. (Graves) and Harold C. Thompson. She graduated from Manchester West High School and studied at Keene State College, where she received her teaching degree.
Marcia’s teaching career began at Jonathan Daniels Elementary School in Keene, and Symonds Elementary School, from which she retired. In all, she was a passionate teaching professional, devoted to her students that she dearly loved, for 34 years. Marcia had been a volunteer at Cheshire Medical in Keene, at the Children’s Learning Center for more than 18 years. She also participated in Big Brothers Big Sisters as a mentor to Julia Vizcaino, whom she loved dearly.
Nothing gave Marcia more pleasure than being a grandmother. She loved knitting and crocheting for her family and always had many projects in the works. She enjoyed being part of the Keene singles group in her younger years. Her pastimes included building puzzles and getting lost in a good book.
Marcia will be deeply missed by her granddaughter, Marcia Hayes, of Keene; her great-grandsons: David Cortez and his significant other, Reanna Parker; and Justin Johnson, of Keene; four additional grandchildren; her great-great-grandchildren, Aden and Sawyer; her sister-in-law: Ruthie; her niece, Jill; her nephew, Jay Thompson of Manchester; and her loving pug companion, Bella.
In addition to her parents, Marcia was predeceased by her brother, Calvin Thompson.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. An informal time of sharing memories will begin at 4 p.m. for anyone who would like to contribute. All those in attendance are required to wear facemasks and practice safe physical distancing. Burial will be private with the family in the family lot at Last Rest Cemetery in Merrimack.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to be made in Marcia A. Blood’s name to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446 (www.MonadnockHumaneSociety.org).
Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Marcia, please visit www.FoleyFuneralHome.com.
