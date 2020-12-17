The compassionate and spirited soul of Marc. B. Brindisi, 60, of Keene, will be greatly missed with his sudden passing on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Cheshire Medical Center Dartmouth Hitchcock, Keene.
Marc was welcomed into the world by his parents, Josephine “Jo Gae” (Cassaro) and Louis “Brin” Brindisi, in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Marc grew up primarily on the New Jersey shores; however, his father’s work responsibilities found the family residing in many states and countries over his formative years. He was a graduate of St. Marks School in Southborough, Mass., and attended Emerson College in Boston and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City.
While attending St. Marks, he met Katherine E. “Katie” Thorndike. They eventually were married and raised two children, Elizabeth and Lucas. After spending many years together in New England, they eventually divorced. Over the years however, they remained friends with a common connection, that of their children.
In his earlier years, Marc was a model for American Express. He also dabbled in publishing, and was vice-president of a publishing company while residing in Florida.
A recovering addict, Marc was proud of his sobriety. It meant a great deal to him to ensure that others were successful in their sobriety as well, so he became a certified recovery support worker and was working with clients through Monadnock Family Services in Keene at the time of his passing. Marc always reflected, “You have to go through darkness to know the light!”
Marc was also an accomplished musician, and playing the guitar for himself and others brought him great solace.
He will be greatly missed by many within the community. Marc is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth “Liza Lou” Brindisi Goldthwaite, of Keene; his son, Lucas Brindisi, of Hayward, Calif.; his grandson, Alexander Goldthwaite; his longtime companion, Liane Linstead, of Keene; and his cousins, Genine Fargnoli and Adel Bromley, both of New Jersey; and Anna and Joe, John and Judy, Julie, Cookie and Sly, Maddalena, and Gina and Joe. Marc was predeceased by his parents, and a brother, Louis Brindisi.
A celebration of Marc’s life will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. All those in attendance are required to wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distancing requirements.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Marc’s memory to the N.H. Coalition of Recovery Residences, NHCORR, 2½ Beacon St., Box A-3, Suite 163, Concord NH 03301 (www.nhcorr.org).
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
