Marc B. Brindisi, 60, of Keene, passed away suddenly on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Cheshire Medical Center Dartmouth Hitchcock, Keene. A complete obituary notice and funeral arrangements will be published at a later date by the Foley Funeral Home of Keene.
