A graveside service for Malcolm L. “Smiley” Georgina, 88, a longtime resident of Keene who passed away on Aug. 23, 2021, will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Woodland Cemetery, North Lincoln Street entrance, Keene.

Family and friends are also invited to call on Thursday evening, Sept. 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. All those in attendance are required to wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distancing protocols.