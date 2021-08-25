Malcolm L. “Smiley” Georgina, 88, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away at the Alpine Center, Keene, on Aug. 23, 2021, following a period of failing health. A complete obituary notice and funeral arrangements will be published at a later date by the Foley Funeral Home of Keene.
