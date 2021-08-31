Malcolm L. Georgina

Malcolm L. “Smiley” Georgina, 88, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at the Alpine Center in Keene, following a period of failing health.
His parents, Lester and Lydia Linda (Hiiva) Georgina, welcomed their son into the world on April 9, 1933, in Providence, R.I. He grew up in Chesterfield and was a 1951 graduate of Brattleboro High School. Malcolm attended the University of New Hampshire, majoring in civil engineering. Malcolm worked for 40 years at Keene Industrial Paper, working up to general manager. He then started his own business, Call Smiley Paper Co. Following his retirement, he worked with CB Property Management in Keene, and could be seen gardening at the Hannaford Plaza.
“Smiley” was known throughout the community for his successful skills as a horseshoe pitcher. He was a member of the Keene Horseshoe Club from 1959 to 2017, serving as treasurer for many years. Malcolm and his father, Lester, were the first father-and-son team inducted into the New England Horseshoe Pitchers Hall of Fame. He was also a longtime member of the N.H .State Horseshoe Association. Malcolm also was an avid candlepin bowler, bowling in leagues at the former Pastime Lanes and later at Zinn’s. He also coached Little League baseball. His favorite pastime was traveling and going to dinner with his wife and her sister, Barb, and her husband, Norm Bayly, and creating many wonderful memories with his family.
He will be greatly missed by many, especially his wife of 67 years, Cynthia (Cutter) Georgina, of Keene; his children: Bill Georgina of Fall River, Nova Scotia; Daniel H. Georgina and his wife, Kay Kendall-Georgina, of Keene; Susan G. Reynolds and her husband, Kevin, of Newberry, S.C.; and Diane B. White and her husband, Zane, of Westmoreland; his grandchildren: Michael Morris; Jamie Morris; Elizabeth Morris; Zachary A. Georgina and his wife, Fawn; Rebecca Bristol; T. Daniel Julian and his partner, Tiffany Barnes; Bradford C. Julian; Courtney B. White; and Griffin T. White and his wife, Alaina; his great-grandchildren: Ian, Quinn, Eliot, Kyra, Leah, Eli, Jade, Jaxon, Charlotte and Malcolm; a brother, Elliott Georgina, of Brattleboro; his sisters: Elaine Landry and her husband, Pete, of Keene; and Gail Morse and her husband, James, of Bradford, Vt.; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Malcolm was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Nancy Georgina, January 2020; his sisters-in-law, Arlene Georgina and Barbara Bayly; and brothers-in-law, Norm Bayly and Steve Cutter.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Woodland Cemetery, North Lincoln Street, Keene. Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday evening, Sept. 30, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. All those in attendance at the calling hours are required to wear facemasks as the physical distancing protocols cannot be adhered to. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Malcolm’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, Mass. and N.H. Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham MA 02452. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
