Mae E. Hickey
Mae E. Hickey, 94, a lifelong resident of Keene, passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at the Maplewood Nursing Home, Westmoreland, with her family by her side.
Her parents, Alfred and Antoinette (Parenteau) Hebert, welcomed their daughter into the world on April 30, 1925, in Keene. Mae completed her early education at St. Joseph Regional School in Keene and graduated from Keene High School in 1943. Mae worked as a telephone operator with New England Telephone Company before beginning her 23 years with the former Cheshire National Bank in Keene in the proof department. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Bernard Church in Keene.
Family meant the world to Mae. She also held a special place in her heart for cats. She enjoyed many trips to Ogunquit Beach in Maine with her husband. The biggest thrills in her life were her summer trips to Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass., to listen to Arthur Fiedler and the Boston Pops. While at Maplewood, Mae enjoyed singing and harmonizing with the residents and staff.
She will be greatly missed by many, especially her three children: Kathleen Conwell and her husband, John, of Marlborough; Barbara Andrews and her husband, Melville, of Keene; and Julie Aldrich and her husband, Fred Aldrich III, of Fulton, N.Y.; her grandchildren: Shannon Amlaw and her husband, Matthew, of Keene; Andrew Clark and his fiance, Lori Coon, of Bend, Ore.; Nicholas Conwell and his wife, Amy, of Natick, Mass.; Fred Aldrich IV and his wife, Leigh, of Fulton, N.Y.; Matthew Aldrich of Fulton, N.Y.; her great-grandchildren: Eowyn Mae Amlaw, Evangeline Anne Amlaw, Allison Fay Conwell, Eleanor Mae Aldrich, Fred “Henry” Aldrich V, Oscar James Beaupre and Edie Jean Clark; her twin brothers: Jules Hebert and his wife, Joyce, of Swanzey; and Julian Hebert of Keene; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Mae was predeceased by: her husband of 41 years, Arthur J. Hickey, in 1987; a son, Kevin Arthur Hickey, who died at birth; two brothers: Francis Hebert and Robert Hebert; and two sisters: Alice Davis and Gertrude Sweeney.
A celebration of Mae’s life will be held on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. Words of remembrance will be shared at 2:30 p.m.. Burial will be in the spring in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Keene. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Hickey’s memory to Maplewood Nursing Home, 201 River Road, Westmoreland 03467; or to the Tribute Program St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, Tenn. 38101-9908. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
