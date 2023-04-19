After a period of declining health, Madeline Hager Burnett passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on April 13, 2023, in Keene, surrounded by her family.
Madeline was born on July 2, 1926, in North Adams, Mass., the daughter of Fordyce and Edna Hager. She grew up in Jacksonville, Vt., where she graduated as valedictorian of the Whitingham High School class of 1943. She attended the University of Vermont and graduated from the Chamberlain School of Retailing in Boston.
She married Clayton A. Burnett of West Halifax, Vt., in 1946. After living for a brief time in Keene, they moved to the Albany, N.Y., area, where they resided until returning to Keene in 1968. Madeline and Clate were married for nearly 72 years until his death in 2018.
Madeline volunteered her time for many community and civic organizations, including Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Keene Garden Club, American Field Service and her church.
She was devoted to her family and created a loving home for her husband and four children. An excellent cook and talented artist, she also created beautiful gardens that were admired by all. Madeline enjoyed birdwatching, antiquing, researching genealogy and collecting beautiful objects. Her boundless curiosity and lifelong love of learning live on in all of her descendants. Her love of the beach and her family’s cats and dogs was exceeded only by her love for and pride in her children and grandchildren.
Madeline is survived by her four children: Jack and his wife, Diane, of Peterborough; Rand and his wife, Jayne, of Westmoreland; Mary Ann and her husband, Thomas Weisman, of Lunenburg, Mass.; and Elizabeth Butler of Keene; five grandchildren: Kara Weisman and her husband, David McClure, Emma Weisman, Christopher Burnett, Timothy Butler and Adam Burnett; two great-grandchildren, Aaron and Alexander McClure; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband, Clayton; her parents; her sister, Yvonne Jillson; and her brother, Donald Hager.
There will be no calling hours. The family will be holding a small private memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, West Swanzey NH 03446; the Monadnock United Way, 23 Center St., Keene NH 03431 (fundraise.givessmart.com); or to a charity of one’s choice.
