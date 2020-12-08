Madeleine E. (Mahoney) Meader died peacefully Nov. 26, 2020, at the Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland at the age of 95.
She was born in Somerville, Mass., on May 20, 1925 to Laura (LaForce) and Joseph Oliver LePage. She was married to William R. Mahoney of Northampton, Mass., in 1946 until his death in 1977. She remarried on Nov. 6, 1997, to George L. Meader of Keene, who survives her. They enjoyed 23 loving years together.
Madeleine leaves her four children, Patricia E. Giebutowski and her late husband, Ted, of Rumney; Kathleen A. Serocki and her husband, Ron, of Fairfield, Conn., Elizabeth A. Wilda and her husband, Steve, of Hadley, Mass., and William R. Mahoney of Belmont, Mass. She has two stepchildren, Nancy J. Chase and David R. Meader of Keene, and she was predeceased by her stepson Brian M. Meader. She is survived by three grandchildren, Kirsten Giebutowski, Cameron Mahoney and Aidan Mahoney and three nephews. She is also predeceased by her brother Emile LePage, her twin sister, Therese Miller, and sisters Anita Lord and Eugenie McKeon.
Madeleine enjoyed time with her husband and family as well as antiquing, road trips, walking and observing nature. She appreciated music and singing and was an active member of Saint Bernard Church in Keene. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, generosity, lively spirit and wonderful sense of humor.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland for the outstanding care and compassion they provided to Madeleine.
There will be a funeral Mass Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. at Saint Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. There will be a Christian burial service at 1:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Northampton, Mass.
Memorial donations can be made in honor of Madeleine to the charity of your choice. Online condolences can be made at DiLuzio Foley and Fletcher Funeral Homes of Keene.
