Mabel M. Aucoin

Mabel M. (LeBlanc) Aucoin, 98, of Waltham, Mass., died early in the morning of Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, after a brief period of declining health. She was a resident at Maplewood Nursing Home of Cheshire County, Westmoreland, for the last several years.
She was born in Waltham, Mass., on Sept. 14, 1924, the daughter of Grégoire and Rosalie (Gaudet) LeBlanc. She attended École St. Pierre in Waltham, Mass., for her formal education. After leaving school, Mabel worked as a personal attendant and housekeeper for Susan “Susie” Silman of Waltham, Mass. She worked in that capacity until she married. Mabel and Mrs. Silman’s relationship developed into that of mother and daughter and Mrs. Silman remained a cherished member and supporter of Mabel’s own family until her death in 1968.
During her early years, Mabel briefly joined her sister, Lydia, singing in small venues in the Boston area. Her love of music was a mainstay throughout her life.
Mabel always said that she was going to be an “old maid.” That changed when she dated Eugene G. Aucoin, son of Simon L. and Aimée (Muise) Aucoin. They were married at St. Joseph’s Church, Waltham Mass., on April 21, 1951. They raised their family in Newton Center, Mass., returning to Waltham, Mass., in 1978.
Mabel loved her home and her family. She devoted her energy to raising her children and providing a stable and loving home. She loved music, dancing, food, Monday night bowling, playing cards, making jigsaw and crossword puzzles, making hooked rugs, crocheting and laughing. She loved the family musical jam sessions that would frequently occur after family get-togethers.
After raising her family, she joined her husband in his love for riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, riding with him on many trips with family and friends. She loved meeting people and giving hugs. She was never lost for words in social situations. She was a member of the French American Victory Club and the Couples’ Club at St. Joseph’s Church, both in Waltham, Mass.
Mabel was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene G. Aucoin, on May 21, 2015.
She is survived by her children: William P. (Suzanne M.) Aucoin of Gilbert, Ariz.; Peter E. (Cassandra M.) Aucoin of Peterborough; Judith E. (Anthony L.) Olson of Keene; and Raymond C. (Christina L.) Aucoin of Rindge; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her 10 siblings: Adele Caissie, Francois LeBlanc, Anna Caissie, Ernest LeBlanc, Edward LeBlanc, Jeanne Craven, Émile LeBlanc, Aldéric LeBlanc, Lydia Gaudreau and Albert LeBlanc.
Family and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, from 8 to 9 a.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene. A Service of Remembrance will be held at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. Burial will follow at 11 a.m. in the Massachusetts Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen St., Winchendon, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Mabel’s name to the Maplewood Nursing Home Activity Fund. Please make checks out to Maplewood of Cheshire County, Attn: Activities Director, 201 River Road, Westmoreland NH 03467, with the note “Activity Fund” on the memo line.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share photos or memories of Mabel, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.